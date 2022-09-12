By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 22:45

Tributes pour in following the death of SMU football superfan Paul Layne after blood clot complications. Image: @SMUFB/Twitter

SMU football superfan Paul Layne, who attended 542-straight games, died on Monday, September 12, following a short battle with a blood clot discovered last month.

Paul Layne, a super-fan and alumni of the SMU Mustangs football program, a college football team representing Southern Methodist University in University Park in Dallas County, Texas, has sadly passed away one month after a blood clot was discovered.

A Caring Bridge page for Mr Layne read: “Paul had a sudden turn late yesterday that inevitably ended in his passing today around 12:45 pm. He was surrounded by family and passed peacefully.

“We know this is going to come as a shock to many because we had such a good week last week. God has a plan for all of us and He called Paul home.

“Paul will always be an amazing man that lived graciously, humbly and had so much loving kindness for anyone he met. He almost always knew your name and greeted you with an inviting smile.

“Please continue praying for the family as they prepare a service for Paul and for life without his physical presence.

“He will always be present in our memories.”

SMU paid tribute via social media.

“SMU lost one of its biggest fans today, as SMU alum, former cheerleader and superfan Paul Layne died following a brief illness. Paul’s loyalty, support and commitment to SMU and our program will never be forgotten.”

SMU lost one of its biggest fans today, as SMU alum, former cheerleader and superfan Paul Layne died following a brief illness. Paul’s loyalty, support and commitment to SMU and our program will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/vUK7xqNpZx — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) September 12, 2022

One person wrote: “This hurts. RIP Paul Layne.”

This hurts. RIP Paul Layne. https://t.co/1bYZlKaKA5 — Jacob Prothro (@JacobProthro) September 12, 2022

While another said: “RIP to the 🐐Paul Layne. Your physical presence will be missed, but your emotional presence will never leave the Mustang spirit.”

RIP to the 🐐Paul Layne Your physical presence will be missed, but your emotional presence will never leave the Mustang spirit. https://t.co/XfhyUhS55m — Fifth Quarter SMU✌️ (@FQ_SMU) September 12, 2022

Dallas News sports reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote: “Sad news to report: Paul Layne, an SMU alum and superfan who attended 542-straight games, passed away this afternoon. He had been battling complications after a blood clot was discovered last month.”

Sad news to report: Paul Layne, a SMU alum and superfan who attended 542-straight games, passed away this afternoon. He had been battling complications after a blood clot discovered last month. "He will always be present in our memories."https://t.co/P2tyukiMUi https://t.co/mqKy71oS8d pic.twitter.com/JeakfkR9Ku — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 12, 2022

One person wrote: “There will never be anyone as loyal to @SMUFB as Paul Layne. Never. #542 #SuperFan #GOAT”

“That is so sad. I had the pleasure to meet him a couple of times. What a terrific person. He will be missed!” another person wrote.

That is so sad. I had the pleasure to meet him a couple of times. What a terrific person. He will be missed! — Terry Webster (@pastorterry56) September 12, 2022

While another person wrote: “RIP Paul. Mustangs are going to win big for you this season.”

RIP Paul. Mustangs are going to win big for you this season — SMU Commenter (@SmuCommenter) September 12, 2022

“One of the sweetest people to ever walk the earth.🙏Rest peacefully Paul. And time for everyone to #PonyUp in tribute to him,” wrote another person.

One of the sweetest people to ever walk the earth.🙏Rest peacefully Paul. And time for everyone to #PonyUp in tribute to him. — Dawn Christensen (@dchriskc) September 12, 2022

“Rest In Peace, Paul. Pony Up. 💔”

“Paul was an incredible person. Always so kind to everyone and a joy to be around. He will be dearly missed. #RIP #SMU”

Paul was an incredible person. Always so kind to everyone and a joy to be around. He will be dearly missed. #RIP #SMU https://t.co/LnQrr7Trym — Kyle Padron (@Kyle_Padron) September 12, 2022

“Thank you for your friendship Paul. You will be greatly missed.”

Thank you for your friendship Paul. You will be greatly missed. https://t.co/VNqC7Ak73r — Trimiesha Joyner (@trimieshajoyner) September 12, 2022

“Paul Layne is a personal hero of mine. Everything great about college sports. #RIP #PonyUp”

Paul Layne is a personal hero of mine. Everything great about college sports. #RIP #PonyUp https://t.co/3E9TlqGslY — Stone Cold Billy Nayden (@bnayden) September 12, 2022

The news of Paul Layne’s death comes after Elias Theodorou, a Canadian MMA fighter, also passed away on Monday, September 12.

The news of the death of MMA fighter Elias Theodorou aged 34 was shared on Twitter by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

“Sadly, a representative of Elias Theodorou has confirmed earlier reports that he has passed away at age 34.”

“Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis.”

“Theodorou last fought in December against Bryan Baker, where he was very proud of becoming the first professional athlete of all-time to compete with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for Medical Cannabis in North America (first in Canada and then in the U.S.)”

“Securing the Therapeutic Use Exemption was a years-long quest that he dedicated his time and resources towards and his legacy for cannabis athletes will be felt for years to come.”

“RIP Elias. A great athlete with a wonderful sense of humour and a smile that would light up a room.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.