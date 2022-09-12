HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Tributes pour in following death of MMA fighter Elias Theodorou aged 34

By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 7:41

Tributes pour in following death of MMA fighter Elias Theodorou aged 34 Credit: Twitter @aaronbronsteter

Elias Theodorou, a Canadian MMA fighter has passed away aged 34, as reported on Monday, September 12.

The news of the death of MMA fighter Elias Theodorou was shared on Twitter by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, who stated:

“Sadly, a representative of Elias Theodorou has confirmed earlier reports that he has passed away at age 34.”

“Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis.”

“Theodorou last fought in December against Bryan Baker, where he was very proud of becoming the first professional athlete of all-time to compete with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for Medical Cannabis in North America (first in Canada and then in the U.S.)”

“Securing the Therapeutic Use Exemption was a years-long quest that he dedicated his time and resources towards and his legacy for cannabis athletes will be felt for years to come.”

“RIP Elias. A great athlete with a wonderful sense of humour and a smile that would light up a room.”

MMA writer Adam Martin wrote:

“Unfortunately, the news about Elias Theodorou passing away is true. He was 34. From what I was told, he did have cancer but did not make it public.”

“Elias was a pioneer of Canadian MMA. It’s incredibly sad. RIP Elias, thank you for all the memories.”

Born on May 31, 1998, Elias Michael Theodorou was a Canadian mixed martial artist of Greek origin who competed in the UFC.

He won The Ultimate Fighter Nations: Canada vs. Australia and would become the first ever professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption for cannabis in North America in 2020.

Hundreds of tributes flooded Twitter in honour of Elias Theodorou:

The news comes after tributes flooded social media on Thursday, September 8, following the news that US comedian David A. Arnold had died suddenly aged 54.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

