By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 7:41

Tributes pour in following death of MMA fighter Elias Theodorou aged 34 Credit: Twitter @aaronbronsteter

Elias Theodorou, a Canadian MMA fighter has passed away aged 34, as reported on Monday, September 12.

The news of the death of MMA fighter Elias Theodorou was shared on Twitter by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, who stated:

“Sadly, a representative of Elias Theodorou has confirmed earlier reports that he has passed away at age 34.”

“Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis.”

“Theodorou last fought in December against Bryan Baker, where he was very proud of becoming the first professional athlete of all-time to compete with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for Medical Cannabis in North America (first in Canada and then in the U.S.)”

“Securing the Therapeutic Use Exemption was a years-long quest that he dedicated his time and resources towards and his legacy for cannabis athletes will be felt for years to come.”

“RIP Elias. A great athlete with a wonderful sense of humour and a smile that would light up a room.”

Sadly, a representative of Elias Theodorou has confirmed earlier reports that he has passed away at age 34. Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 12, 2022

Securing the Therapeutic Use Exemption was a years-long quest that he dedicated his time and resources towards and his legacy for cannabis athletes will be felt for years to come. RIP Elias. A great athlete with a wonderful sense of humour and a smile that would light up a room. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 12, 2022

MMA writer Adam Martin wrote:

Unfortunately, the news about Elias Theodorou passing away is true. He was 34. From what I was told, he did have cancer but did not make it public. Elias was a pioneer of Canadian MMA. It's incredibly sad. RIP Elias, thank you for all the memories. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 12, 2022

“Unfortunately, the news about Elias Theodorou passing away is true. He was 34. From what I was told, he did have cancer but did not make it public.”

“Elias was a pioneer of Canadian MMA. It’s incredibly sad. RIP Elias, thank you for all the memories.”

Born on May 31, 1998, Elias Michael Theodorou was a Canadian mixed martial artist of Greek origin who competed in the UFC.

He won The Ultimate Fighter Nations: Canada vs. Australia and would become the first ever professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption for cannabis in North America in 2020.

Hundreds of tributes flooded Twitter in honour of Elias Theodorou:

Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has passed away at 34 years old Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer RIP Elias pic.twitter.com/81YVW8reyH — MMA UK 🇬🇧 (@WeAreMMAUK) September 12, 2022

RIP to one of the best people I’ve ever met…Elias Theodorou. Incredible Fighter, Friend, Role Model, Ring-Boy and Athlete. Gone way too soon. This guy was such a bright light. pic.twitter.com/jKwhdMeOYp — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) September 12, 2022

No way. Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has apparantely passed away due to cancer. Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H09bQZUAOs — Danny Sabatello Stan #SABATELLOMAFIA 💎 (@SabatelloStan) September 12, 2022

He seemed like a great person. 😔 — Diego (@DiegoPujolT) September 12, 2022

RIP Elias Theodorou. A great person and a HUGE voice for the more fair and equitable treatment of marijuana use in MMA and sport. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) September 12, 2022

Man, this hit so damn hard. What a loving and authentic guy. His heart was always in the right place. Rest in peace brother✊🏽✊🏽💚 — Zeus Tipado (@tipado) September 12, 2022

Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has passed away at 34 years old pic.twitter.com/g6nyaTjFEZ — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 12, 2022

The news comes after tributes flooded social media on Thursday, September 8, following the news that US comedian David A. Arnold had died suddenly aged 54.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.