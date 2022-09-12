By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 9:07

Ukraine destroys 14 Russian tanks in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, September 12, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

#Russian losses according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/BId0NG6V4d — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 12, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 52,950 after another 300 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 14 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2168 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of one Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), six artillery system and 23 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia is focusing its efforts on establishing control over the territory of Donetsk region, holding the temporarily occupied territories and disrupting the offensive of our troops in certain areas.

Further threat of air and missile strikes throughout Ukraine remains. Over the past day, Russia launched 18 missile and 39 air strikes on military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.

More than 30 settlements were damaged, in particular, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Velykomykhailivka.

Russians committed another terrorist act – they launched a missile attack on Kharkiv thermal power plant, a critical infrastructure facility of the city. As a result, several regions were partially de-energized.

After successful actions conducted by the Ukraine Defence Forces in the Kherson sector, Russia suffered significant losses in manpower.

According to the available information, the 810th separate marine brigade (permanent deployment point – Sevastopol) lost almost 85 per cent of its personnel.

The remaining Russian servicemen reportedly have extremely low moral and psychological state, and refuse to return to the combat zone.

Liberation of settlements from Russian occupation in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions continues. As previously reported, during the retreat Russian troops hastily abandon their positions and flee deep into the temporarily occupied territories or into the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Luhansk region Russian servicemen with their families left Svatove, only servicemen of the so-called “people’s militia” from among local residents remained.

Ukraine missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to perform tasks on counter-battery combat, fire destruction of manpower and military equipment, disruption of Russian command and control system and logistics, as well as support of counter-offensive actions of their troops.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Wednesday, September 7.

