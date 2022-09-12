By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 2:59

Russian bombardment of Kharkiv continues overnight in Ukraine

Russian forces continue to shell the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding areas, while the Ukrainian military also advances and retakes territories in the region.

UPDATE: Monday, September 12 at 02:50

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attacks on Kharkiv this Sunday, September 11, were carried out by cruise missiles launched from ships located in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. A total of 11 missiles were fired but seven of them were shot down by air defence systems in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

🇷🇺 launched a missile attack on the eastern regions of 🇺🇦 on Sunday evening. In total, the enemy used 11 cruise missiles. Units of the "East" air command shot down 7 cruise missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Of them, 5 – X-101, 2 – Caliber. — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) September 11, 2022

It has also been suggested that Lt. General Berdnikov, the Russian commander of the western military district has been fired after only 15 days in the post.

#Russia 🇷🇺 has just fired Lt. General Berdnikov, its commander of the western military district. He’s been in post for 15 days. — David Patrikarakos (@dpatrikarakos) September 11, 2022

As reported by the Kyiv Independent, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv confirmed that a residential building in the Novobavarskyi district was hit on Sunday evening by Russian shelling. He revealed no further information relating to casualties or damages.

It also reported a spokesperson for Ukraine’s state railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia saying that due to the power outages, trains from Kharkiv and Sumy to Ivano-Frankivsk were delayed for at least 40 minutes. Trains from Kharkiv to Kyiv and Odesa were also delayed.

⚡️ Mayor: Russian forces shell Kharkiv overnight on Sept. 12. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a residential building in the Novobavarskyi district was hit by Russian shelling. There is no information on casualties or damages available at the moment. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 12, 2022

On Sunday, Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian Minister of Defence told RBC-Ukraine that the country’s fighting forces had reached the Oskil River and will continue to liberate the Kharkiv region. He added that Western support remains strong and that the focus was now placed on sustained support, the maintenance of Western weapons systems, and the continued training of Ukrainian personnel.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil River to complete the liberation of Kharkiv region. Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, thanked the people of Australia in particular for the provision of Bushmaster armoured personnel carriers.https://t.co/3kILpnxyJk — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) September 11, 2022

Despite the intense Russian bombardment of the city of Kharkiv, Alexei Reznikov, the Ukrainian Minister of Defence told the Financial Times in an interview that the counter-offence in the Kharkiv region by Ukrainian forces went “much better than expected”.

⚡️In an interview with the Financial Times, Minister of Defense Alexei Reznikov stated that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region went "much better than expected". — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 11, 2022

Russia’s apparent response to Ukraine liberating cities and villages in the east: sending missiles to attempt to destroy critical civilian infrastructure. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) September 11, 2022

UPDATE: Monday, September 12 at 00:45am

The latest reports from Ukraine suggest that the city of Zaporizhzhia was struck by five missiles earlier on Sunday, September 11. This is of course home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

⚡️New footage from the ￼ strike in Zaporozhye pic.twitter.com/1egqDmedwt — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

Russian forces are reported to be still bombarding the city of Kharkiv, where a power blackout destroyed the transport infrastructure late yesterday.

⚡️🇷🇺🇺🇦The Russian army is currently hitting the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/TCLUw6OzHV — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

There have also been reports of a Russian attack being launched on the city of Vuhledar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

⚡️🇷🇺The Russian army began to hit Vuhledar. pic.twitter.com/TJjn8UcJWR — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that on Sunday, Gabrielus Landsbergis, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to surrender unconditionally.

Sunday, September 11 at 10:04pm

According to reports coming out of Ukraine this evening, Sunday, September 11, Russian attacks have managed to destroy at least 50 per cent of the country’s energy infrastructure in the space of fewer than three hours, leaving the whole of Ukraine reportedly blacked out.

According to Anatoliy Toryanyk, the Kharkiv mayor, at least one person died as a result of the shelling of an infrastructure facility. Two cruise missiles are thought to have been used to inflict the main damage.

⚡️ At least one person died as a result of the shelling of an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, reported Anatoliy Toryanyk, Deputy Chief of the Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service: https://t.co/DiInqjZZ3t — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 11, 2022

Current state of Kharkiv thermal power plant. pic.twitter.com/CWcxLUvVBG — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

🔥🔥🔥🚒🚒🚒Another video of the fire after the impact on the Kharkiv thermal power plant. pic.twitter.com/ojXnELIf7W — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 11, 2022

At least four nuclear power plants are thought to have been targeted by Russian missiles, with energy production allegedly decreasing in Ukraine by around 60 per cent in just three hours. The whole of Ukraine has apparently been plunged into darkness. Metros and buses, and the whole transport infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv reportedly stopped operating after the power grid was cut.

Ukraine was plunged into darkness. pic.twitter.com/VZzLiuwaNL — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions are all allegedly completely cut off this evening. A large fire has broken out at the Kharkiv power plant where Ukrainian firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze.

🇺🇦Ukrainian firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire at the Kharkiv power plant. pic.twitter.com/PjojQNsRRz — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

Due to the fact that energy facilities in Ukraine are interconnected with Russia’s network, power outages have also reportedly occurred in the Russian city of Belograd as well as in neighbouring Moldova.

Online footage shows buses catching fire as a result of the power outages:

Buses connected to the Ukrainian national energy grid began to burn. pic.twitter.com/rtH3196vUa — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted reporting a total blackout in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions, leaving them completely cut off. He accused Russia of again targeting civilians instead of military targets.

Повністю знеструмлено Харківську й Донецьку області, частково – Запорізьку, Дніпропетровську, Сумську. Російські терористи залишаються терористами і б’ють по критичній інфраструктурі. Жодних військових обʼєктів, лише мета залишити людей без світла й тепла #RussiaIsATerroristState — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2022

