By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 8:48
WATCH: Huge 2,500 square metre warehouse fire in Volokolamsk, Russia
Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua
Video footage of the warehouse fire in Volokolamsk, Russia was shared on Twitter:
“A warehouse with plastic crumb is on fire in Volokolamsk near Moscow (Russia)”
“The area of the fire is two thousand square meters, – the press service of the regional head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.”
⚡️ A warehouse with plastic crumb is on fire in Volokolamsk near Moscow (Russia)
The area of the fire is two thousand square meters, – the press service of the regional head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/KxIe2sO3gO
— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 12, 2022
⚡️ A warehouse with plastic crumb is on fire in Volokolamsk near Moscow (Russia)
The area of the fire is two thousand square meters, – the press service of the regional head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/KxIe2sO3gO
— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 12, 2022
Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that their employees have located a fire covering an estimated 2.5 thousand square meters in an uninhabited building in Volokolamsk urban district.
“8:50 – localization of the fire on the area of 2 thousand 500 square meters. Further information is being clarified.”
“The involved forces and means: 18 units of equipment, 51 people, including from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia – six units of equipment, 16 people”, – stated the press service.
Earlier Moskva Agency reported the fire at the Plastic Chips Depot in Volokolamsk, Severnoe Shosse, 4. 4.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, information about the fire was received on the rescue panel at 5:54.
At 8:00 a.m. the fire was given a ranking of 2.
The news of a fire in Volokolamsk, Russia follow reports that Ukraine has recaptured practically the whole of the Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive against Russia’s forces, according to the US Institute for the study of war (ISW), as reported on Monday, September 12.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.