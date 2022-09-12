By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 8:48

WATCH: Huge 2,500 square metre warehouse fire in Volokolamsk, Russia Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

A huge 2,500 square metre warehouse fire was reported in Volokolamsk, Russia on the morning of Monday, September 12.

Video footage of the warehouse fire in Volokolamsk, Russia was shared on Twitter:

“A warehouse with plastic crumb is on fire in Volokolamsk near Moscow (Russia)”

“The area of the fire is two thousand square meters, – the press service of the regional head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.”

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that their employees have located a fire covering an estimated 2.5 thousand square meters in an uninhabited building in Volokolamsk urban district.

“8:50 – localization of the fire on the area of 2 thousand 500 square meters. Further information is being clarified.”

“The involved forces and means: 18 units of equipment, 51 people, including from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia – six units of equipment, 16 people”, – stated the press service.

Earlier Moskva Agency reported the fire at the Plastic Chips Depot in Volokolamsk, Severnoe Shosse, 4. 4.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, information about the fire was received on the rescue panel at 5:54.

At 8:00 a.m. the fire was given a ranking of 2.

The news of a fire in Volokolamsk, Russia follow reports that Ukraine has recaptured practically the whole of the Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive against Russia’s forces, according to the US Institute for the study of war (ISW), as reported on Monday, September 12.

