By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 7:58

WATCH: Ukrainian tractor drivers move abandoned Russian T-72B3 tank Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews

Video footage of Ukrainian tractor drivers allegedly moving an abandoned Russian T-72B3 tank began circulating on social media on Monday, September 12.

“In the video, Ukrainian tractor drivers are taking away the T-72B3 tank abandoned by the russians,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the incident.

In the video, Ukrainian tractor drivers are taking away the T-72B3 tank abandoned by the russians pic.twitter.com/pq3Yesi8OW — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 12, 2022

Production for the T-72, a family of Soviet/Russian main battle tanks, began in 1969.

The T-72 evolved from the T-64 Russian tank that was suffering from issues related to cost and outdated technology.

An estimated 25,000 T-72 Russian tanks have since been built, with refurbishment allowing the tanks to serve in many countries for decades.

The T-72 battle tank has served in over 40 countries and numerous conflicts. It was followed by the T-90 tank in 1992, but its production and development still continues.

The news follows reports that Ukraine has recaptured practically the whole of the Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive against Russia’s forces, according to the US Institute for the study of war (ISW), as reported on Monday, September 12.

“Ukraine has inflicted a major operational defeat on Russia, recapturing almost all of Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive. Ukraine has turned the tide in its favour, but the current counter-offensive will not end the war.”

“The #Ukrainian recapture of Izyum ended the prospect that Russia could accomplish its stated objectives in Donetsk Oblast,” stated the ISW.

