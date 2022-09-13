Audi and Lufthansa Industry Solutions launch joint venture

As announced by the Audi Media Centre on Tuesday, September 13, Lufthansa Industry Solutions, an IT service provider and subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, and Audi, have announced the launch of their joint venture under the name ‘amplimind’. The company was founded in July after the official permits were granted. Operations will commence at the end of 2022 and are intended to accelerate the digital transformation of both AUDI AG and the mobility industry.

The software development specialists at amplimind concentrate on agile individual development, integrating, and operating strategic applications, and consulting services in the fields of IT security and cloud platform development.

Specialists look forward to a ‘remote-first’ hybrid working model in the young company. The offices at the headquarters in Munich Airport and Norderstedt serve as project areas for collaborative work, exchange, and creativity.

At amplimind, the teams are self-organised and network-based, the working models are flexible, and the methods are agile. The company is geared towards innovative and sustainable technologies and methods, such as green IT and green coding.

Nils Buring and Bettina Bernhardt will take on management responsibilities at amplimind. As Vice President of Industry & Automotive at Lufthansa Industry Solutions, Nils Buring has extensive experience developing agile software and managing IT projects based on success criteria.

As the former CEO of a digital subsidiary of Audi, Bettina Bernhardt has many years of experience in the areas of agile structures and culture, new work, and developing structures in which people can unleash their potential for digital business.