By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 17:48

Benidorm Palace set to host Save My Life 8 in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing

On October 2, Benidorm Palace will host Save My Life 8 in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing.

Benidorm Palace will open its doors with a spectacular fundraising event “Save My Life 8″, in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing.

The event will see an incredible line up of local talent including: Tito Lester, David Climent, Duo Diamante, Meatloaf and Westlife tributes, Fantastics, Heidi Galvin, Matt Fisher and Max Fisher, Soul Magic, Pablo Bloom, Niki Miller as Barbara Streisand and Ben Alexander as Neil Diamond.

The hosts for the day will be Mark Ellis and drag artist Ruby Rox.

The acts all perform for free in a generous effort to raise funds for stray and abandoned dogs in need.

“These dogs are in dire situations, with the pandemic leading to so many people abandoning dogs because of costly vet bills, we’ve got dogs that need hip replacements, tumour removals and eye operations, so the work the charity does is amazing,” stated Cristina Climent, owner of Benidorm Palace.

In addition to a show full of amazing acts there will also be fantastic raffle prizes to be won and all for a very worthwhile cause.

The event will begin at 12.pm on Sunday, October 12, with tickets on sale for just €10 and food available for €8.

Tickets available from the box office on 965 851 660. For more information, visit https://www.benidormpalace.com/es/blog/ver/eventos/save-my-life-8

