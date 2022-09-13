Body of diver washed up on Roquetas de Mar beach in Almeria

By Chris King • 13 September 2022 • 3:37

Image of a 112 emergency service operator. Credit: [email protected]

The body of a diver was found washed up on Aguadulce beach in the Almeria municipality of Roquetas de Mar.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the lifeless body of a person was found on Monday afternoon, September 12, in the sea at a beach in Aguadulce, in the Almerian municipality of Roquetas de Mar.

112 received a distress call at around 4pm from a couple who were riding on a jet ski. The callers informed the emergency operator that they believed they had found a dead body floating in the sea.

The coordinating centre immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil, along with the National and Local Police. An emergency ambulance from the Andalucian Health Emergency Centre was also dispatched to the location.

On arrival, the emergency services verified that a body had washed up on the beach, probably carried in the tide. As confirmed by the Guardia Civil, the body was that of an adult male wearing a diving wetsuit. The medics arrived at the scene but they was nothing they could do to assist the man and he was pronounced dead at the beach. The relevant judicial procedures were subsequently initiated.

This is the second body to have appeared on the Almeria coast on Monday, September 12. Earlier in the day, at around midday, the emergency services had dealt with another body that was discovered in the sea in the Cañarete area of Almeria capital.

