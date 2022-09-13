By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 12:08

BREAKING: Invites to Queen’s funeral NOT sent to Russia among other countries. Image: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Whitehall sources on Tuesday, September 13, invites to the Queen’s funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus and Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level.

PA media said on Twitter that their sources confirmed that representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar had not been invited to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, as reported by PA.

The news comes after Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Russia’s leader was not going to attend.

Although “Russians respected her for her wisdom,” Peskov said at a briefing on Friday, September 9, Putin’s attendance at the Queen’s funeral “is not being considered”.

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8, President Putin said: “Your Majesty, Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

“I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, issued a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking on Friday, September 9, the Belarus President expressed his “condolences to King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Charles III” following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

On his website, the statement said that “on behalf of the Belarusian people President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Charles III, the people of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms and expressed the words of support to the members of the Royal family in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Lukashenko said: “Her Majesty’s seventy-year reign has been a symbol of true service to her people, and a guarantee of the stability and prosperity of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms for many years.

“She linked generations who proudly and with dignity overcame the most difficult challenges. Even in the most difficult times Elizabeth II’s statesmanship and authority always made it possible to rise above the political situation.

“The Republic of Belarus deeply respects and responsibly follows Her Majesty’s moral commandment about no alternative to the further progress of mankind on the way of good-neighbourliness and mercy.”

Interestingly, Spain asked the controversial cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and the former King not to attend her funeral for fear that his presence will overshadow that of the current King.

According to the news site El Debate, government representatives contacted the former King soon after the announcement that the Queen had died. Although the government have asked him not to attend, he is free to do so in his personal capacity.

People reacted to the news that Russia, Belarus and Myanmar had not been invited to the Queen’s funeral.

One person wrote: “I’m sure Buhari will be happy to get an invite, baba will use the opportunity to see his London Doctors.”

Another person said: “So Russia cannot be represented at The Queen’s funeral, because they are an invading force, which is absolutely right. Does this mean Turkey will also not be invited to attend, being the invaders of Cyprus.”

