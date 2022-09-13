BREAKING NEWS – Famed film producer Jean Luc Goddard dies aged 91

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 September 2022 • 10:42
Jean-Luc Goddard - Image Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com
The filmmaker, who was born in Paris to French-Swiss parents, was recently honoured by the Academy Awards for his lifetime achievement adding to the more than 50 awards he received during his long career.
A standard bearer of the nouvelle vague, an artistic movement that emerged in France in the mid-20th century that sought to break with the conventional way of making films. The style became one of the most influential cinematographic movements in the history of the seventh art, understanding that cinema should be more aware of its own nature.
Goddard directed more than 130 titles including such emblematic titles as At the End of the Escape, Pierrot the Madman and Alphaville.
The news of his death was confirmed by the French media Libération.
