Top British singer and actor hospitalised after major road accident in Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 12:26

A TOP British singer and actor was involved in a major road accident in Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France on Monday, September 12 which left him in hospital.

British singer and actor Murray Head, who starred as Bob Elkin in the Oscar-nominated 1971 film Sunday Bloody Sunday, was involved in a road accident which took place at around 3 pm on the Gan ring road (Pyrénées-Atlantiques).

Murray Head, an English singer known for his 1970s hit Say It Ain’t So Joe, was on his way to his home in Saucède, not far from Pau, when he lost control of his vehicle. He did not have time to swerve around a bend and hit a lorry.

Speaking to French media outlet Sud Ouest, the 76-year-old said: “I was incredibly lucky.”

He was rushed to hospital and says he doesn’t remember anything.

“I was going north-south and then I found myself going the other way. Was I dazzled by the sun? I don’t know. I hadn’t had anything to drink.”

He reportedly returned home on Tuesday, September 13: “I’ve got aches and pains. It hurts a lot. I was incredibly lucky.”

Born Murray Seafield St George Head, the English actor and singer appeared in a number of films and released numerous hit singles.

He is probably best known for his international hit songs “Superstar” (from the 1970 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar) and “One Night in Bangkok” (the 1984 single from the musical Chess).

The incident comes a month after Emmy Award-winning US actress Anne Heche died after suffering severe burns in a horrific car accident on August 5.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.