By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 14:47
Costa de Sol's Malaga joins the global initiative "Clean up the World." Image: Malaga Town Hall
The project is to clean up natural spaces within the urban framework of the city of Malaga, by means of citizen participation, through the response of active volunteers.
A specific area of a district of the city has been designated for this purpose, a place of natural landscapes, in need of sustainable adaptation, very close to an important urban nucleus, according to Malaga Town Hall.
The place chosen is the Campanillas river, in the district of the same name. In an area and extension to be definitively confirmed.
The aim is to recruit volunteers who will carry out the necessary functions on the days of the event itself and on the days of preparation for the event. Formulas for recruiting groups and citizens will be proposed in order to weave a strong volunteer network.
For more information or to register as a volunteer CLICK HERE or head to https://malagaciudadsostenible.es/
