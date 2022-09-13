Costa del Sol’s Ardales candidate for best cultural village in Spain 2022

By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 13:33

Ardales has been selected as a finalist in the “Village of the Year – for Culture” Awards given by Prensa Iberica and La Opinion de Malaga.



The popular vote will be open until 23 September. CLICK HERE to vote or head to: https://www.mejorpueblo.es/pueblo/ardales/

These awards aim to recognise and distinguish the efforts made by the town councils in favour of the progress of their municipalities.

Ardales is the heart of Malaga, a crossroads between eastern and western Andalusia, between the countryside of Seville and the Costa del Sol, an important Muslim stronghold.

Ardales as an urban settlement dates back to the Copper Age, as attested by the remains found in the Cave of Ardales, discovered in 1821 after an earthquake.

Studies carried out in this cave have changed the history books.

A fortified village between the castle of Turon and the Pena de Hardales, both linked by the only Roman bridge still in use in the province of Malaga.

It was in the 9th century that Ardales became so important that it entered all the historical treatises. The warlord Omar Ibn HafSun confronted the power of Cordoba and established his headquarters in Bobastro.

He was bewitched by the beauty of a village that grew up around the castle of the Pena de Hardales, which he christened Ard-Allam, meaning garden or land of God.

Ardales has a cultural mix that makes it irresistible, the Castilian flavour with touches of Arabic culture.

Once the voting period has closed, the Awards Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 27.

