By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 13:14

Costa del Sol's Coin candidate for best agricultural village in Spain 2022. Image: Coin Town Hall

Coin has been selected as a finalist in the “Village of the Year – for Agriculture” Awards given by Prensa Iberica and La Opinion de Malaga.



The popular vote will be open until 23 September. CLICK HERE to vote or head to: https://www.mejorpueblo.es/pueblo/coin/

These awards aim to recognise and distinguish the efforts made by the town councils in favour of the progress of their municipalities

Coin is the capital of the region of the Guadalhorce Valley, from the heart of this region it has become the axis of the economic and social impulse of one of the richest areas of the province.

Being an inland municipality, its population is growing every year and currently has 24,309 inhabitants.

Whether it is because of its fertile land or because it is a town rich in high-quality water, Coín is one of the best exponents of the agri-food sector in Malaga and Andalusia

It is known as the larder of Malaga due to the high quality of its agricultural production.

It is also a cultural reference point with illustrious figures in its cultural history such as the painter Antonio Reyna Manescau, the poet Rafael Perez Estrada, who was in Coín for several years, and the famous philosopher Javier Muguerza.

