By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 13:14
Costa del Sol's Coin candidate for best agricultural village in Spain 2022. Image: Coin Town Hall
The popular vote will be open until 23 September. CLICK HERE to vote or head to: https://www.mejorpueblo.es/pueblo/coin/
These awards aim to recognise and distinguish the efforts made by the town councils in favour of the progress of their municipalities
Coin is the capital of the region of the Guadalhorce Valley, from the heart of this region it has become the axis of the economic and social impulse of one of the richest areas of the province.
Being an inland municipality, its population is growing every year and currently has 24,309 inhabitants.
Whether it is because of its fertile land or because it is a town rich in high-quality water, Coín is one of the best exponents of the agri-food sector in Malaga and Andalusia
It is known as the larder of Malaga due to the high quality of its agricultural production.
It is also a cultural reference point with illustrious figures in its cultural history such as the painter Antonio Reyna Manescau, the poet Rafael Perez Estrada, who was in Coín for several years, and the famous philosopher Javier Muguerza.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.