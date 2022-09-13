By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 13:47

Costa del Sol's Fuengirola candidate for best seaside village in Spain 2022. Image: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola has been selected as a finalist in the “Village of the Year – best Seaside” Awards given by Prensa Iberica and La Opinion de Malaga.



The popular vote will be open until 23 September. CLICK HERE to vote or head to: https://www.mejorpueblo.es/pueblo/fuengirola/

These awards aim to recognise and distinguish the efforts made by the town councils in favour of the progress of their municipalities.

Fuengirola has an urban promenade that runs along its entire seven kilometres of coastline.

Its four beaches have been awarded the best international and national prizes: Blue Flags, Q for Tourist Quality and Universal Accessibility.

With regards to the prizes for Universal accessibility, the four municipal locations for people with reduced mobility, are attended to by lifeguards and also facilitate the stay and bathing of this sector of the population.

Fuengirola is a modern, cosmopolitan and thriving city located in the heart of the Western Costa del Sol with all kinds of services to develop any kind of personal, professional or life project.

It is an international tourist reference, with the presence of tourists from all over the world, as well as a wide range of residential tourism.

Once the voting period has closed, the Awards Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 27.

