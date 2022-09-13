By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 12:59

Costa del Sol's Nerja is a candidate for best tourist village in Spain 2022. Image: Nerja Town Hall

Nerja has been selected as a finalist in the “Village of the Year – for Tourism” Awards given by Prensa Iberica and La Opinion de Malaga.



The popular vote will be open until 23 September. CLICK HERE to vote or head to: https://www.mejorpueblo.es/pueblo/nerja/

These awards aim to recognise and distinguish the efforts made by the town councils in favour of the progress of their municipalities, according to Nerja Town Hall.

Nerja’s Mayor, Jose Alberto Armijo, confirmed that: “It is good news that Nerja is among the finalists.”

The Mayor added: “Our municipality is a national and international reference on the Costa del Sol, so winning this award for the best tourist town in Spain 2022 would be a further boost for the consolidation of Nerja as a destination of tourist excellence.”

The Councillor for Tourism, Gema García, thanked La Opinion de Malaga for selecting Nerja as one of the finalists and encouraged all residents and visitors to vote for our town.

Once the voting period has closed, the awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 27.

