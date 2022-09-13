Costa del Sol’s San Pedro Mayor supports school card discount initiative

By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 16:08

San Pedro Mayor supports school card discount initiative. Image: San Pedro Town Hall

The school discount card programme is now in its fourteenth year.



Businesses from sectors such as stationers, bookshops, academies, dental clinics, children’s clothing and footwear shops, opticians, jewellers and medical services have joined the campaign.

In total, 2,000 discount cards will be distributed through the Parent’s Association (AMPAS).

The president of AMPAS, Ana Garcia, confirmed that: “It is an initiative that has been growing year after year despite the fact that the sector has gone through difficult times.”

“The discount card scheme is very strong and has a great capacity for entrepreneurship.”

Ana added: “It is especially important to support families at a time when inflation is particularly affecting their economy.”

