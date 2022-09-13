Costa del Sol’s San Pedro Mayor supports school card discount initiative

By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 16:08
San Pedro Mayor supports school card discount initiative. Image: San Pedro Town Hall
Businesses from sectors such as stationers, bookshops, academies, dental clinics, children’s clothing and footwear shops, opticians, jewellers and medical services have joined the campaign.
In total, 2,000 discount cards will be distributed through the Parent’s Association (AMPAS).
The president of AMPAS, Ana Garcia, confirmed that: “It is an initiative that has been growing year after year despite the fact that the sector has gone through difficult times.”
“The discount card scheme is very strong and has a great capacity for entrepreneurship.”
Ana added: “It is especially important to support families at a time when inflation is particularly affecting their economy.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.