By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 13:58

WATCH: Huge fire at Bergen cosmetics company in Castel d'Azzano, Italy. Image: Tor Grazi/Facebook

VIDEOS circulating online on Tuesday, September 13 show the extent of a fire that has broken out at the Bergen cosmetics company in Castel d’Azzano, Italy.

A serious fire is currently in progress at the Bergen cosmetics company in Roma’s Castel d’Azzano in Italy on Tuesday, September 13.

The company has been producing aerosols since 1964.

Videos show the blaze burning.

Earlier reports suggest that one worker has been slightly injured, although there has been no other no casualties.

Firefighters are currently onsite tackling the flames.

The news of the fire at Bergen cosmetics company in Castel d’Azzano, Italy, comes after a month after fire broke out at Cinecittà Studios in Italy’s capital of Rome.

On Monday, August 1, a huge fire erupted inside the Cinecittà Studios in Rome, which, with an area of 400,000 square metres (99 acres), is the largest film studio in Europe.

The fire caused damage to the set of ‘Renaissance Florence’, while the set of The Young Pope 2, the series by Paolo Sorrentino, also suffered damage as a result of the flames.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.