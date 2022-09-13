By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 19:42

Georgian Dream Party promises to hold referendum on beginning war on Russia Credit: EvaL Miko/Shutterstock.com

Georgian Dream Party, the ruling political party of Georgia, has promised to hold a referendum on beginning a war on Russia, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

The Georgian Dream Party may organise a nationwide referendum on beginning a war on Russia according to a statement made on September 13, at a briefing at the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party by the party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze.

“Let the people say whether they want to open a second front in Georgia against Russia,” Kobakhidze stressed. And he promised that the authorities “will act as the people say.”

The politician expressed hope that the Georgian people “will clarify whether they agree with the statements of Ukrainian politicians on the necessity of Georgia’s involvement in the war or with the position of the authorities of their country.

This was Irakli Kobakhidze’s answer to the statement made by Verkhovna Rada member Fedor Venislavsky, who the day before advised Georgia “to take concrete steps to liberate Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” as reported by Russian news agency Kommersant.

The news follows reports that Ukraine Forces have released footage of the liberated territories of Lyptsi, Hlyboke and Strilecha in close proximity to Russia’s border, north of Kharkiv, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Airborne Assault troops of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, as reported on Monday, September 12.

