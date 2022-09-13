By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 11:52

Guardia Civil arrest woman who started five forest fires in Spain's Galicia Credit: Josep Curto/Shutterstock.com

A woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly starting five forest fires in Verin, Galicia, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

The official statement issued by the Guardia Civil on the arrest of the woman responsible for five forest fires in Spain read:

“The Guardia Civil, as part of Operation Ignis, has arrested a woman as the alleged perpetrator of five crimes of forest fire and seven crimes of damage in the region of Verin.”

“The fires occurred on the third and fourth of August and affected the towns of Verin, Rasela, Cabreiroa, Abedes and Sousas.”

“Level 2 emergencies were declared due to the proximity of the flames to the houses and affected areas.”

“The area burnt by the fire reached 1,000 hectares. Several people had to receive medical assistance in the fires and several houses and vehicles were burnt.”

“In the investigation, the Guardia Civil had the close collaboration of the Forest Fire Investigation Officers (UIFO) of the Xunta de Galicia.”

The news comes after the Minister of Rural Affairs, José González, called the fires that raged in Verin (Ourense) in Spain’s Galicia an act of arson.

Mr González said given that “up to 10 sources have been detected in different places”, the fire in Ourense’s Verin was started ‘intentionally’.

“What this proves,” he continued, “is that it was a car moving and starting the fires.”

González visited the affected municipality on Wednesday, August 3 and appealed for the collaboration of residents to “stop these heartless [people]”.

