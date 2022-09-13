By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 14:03

Heart attack victim saved 12 miles off Gran Canaria by Spain's Salvamiento Maritimo Credit: Twitter @salvamentogob

A heart attack victim working onboard a merchant ship 12 miles off Gran Canaria, was saved by Spain’s Salvamiento Maritimo, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

The heart attack victim was saved in proximity to Gran Canaria by Spain’s Salvamento Maritimo (Maritime Safety and Rescue Society).

According to the state agency, the Las Palmas Rescue centre received an alert requesting the urgent evacuation of one of the crew members for medical reasons.

Following the alert, the Helimer 206 helicopter was mobilised, which went to the area, hoisted the crew member and evacuated him to the Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria Doctor Negrín.

Here, the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (Cecoes), 112, explained that a medicalised ambulance from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) was waiting in the heli-surface of the hospital complex and transferred the man in serious condition to the emergency department.

Salvamento Maritimo shared the news on their official Twitter account stating:

“Merchant vessel ARGO 12 miles north of Las Palmas requests urgent evacuation of a crew member suffering a heart attack. CCS Las Palmas mobilises Helimer 206, which transports him to the Doctor Negrín Hospital #SeguridadNautica.”

Buque mercante ARGO a 12 millas al Norte de Las Palmas solicita evacuación urgente de un tripulante que está sufriendo un infarto. CCS Las Palmas moviliza Helimer 206, que lo traslada al hospital Doctor Negrín #SeguridadNautica pic.twitter.com/Iu1ftsgF8Z — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) September 13, 2022

The news follows reports that a woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly starting five forest fires in Verin, Galicia, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.