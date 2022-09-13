By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 14:03
Heart attack victim saved 12 miles off Gran Canaria by Spain's Salvamiento Maritimo
Credit: Twitter @salvamentogob
The heart attack victim was saved in proximity to Gran Canaria by Spain’s Salvamento Maritimo (Maritime Safety and Rescue Society).
According to the state agency, the Las Palmas Rescue centre received an alert requesting the urgent evacuation of one of the crew members for medical reasons.
Following the alert, the Helimer 206 helicopter was mobilised, which went to the area, hoisted the crew member and evacuated him to the Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria Doctor Negrín.
Here, the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (Cecoes), 112, explained that a medicalised ambulance from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) was waiting in the heli-surface of the hospital complex and transferred the man in serious condition to the emergency department.
Salvamento Maritimo shared the news on their official Twitter account stating:
“Merchant vessel ARGO 12 miles north of Las Palmas requests urgent evacuation of a crew member suffering a heart attack. CCS Las Palmas mobilises Helimer 206, which transports him to the Doctor Negrín Hospital #SeguridadNautica.”
Buque mercante ARGO a 12 millas al Norte de Las Palmas solicita evacuación urgente de un tripulante que está sufriendo un infarto. CCS Las Palmas moviliza Helimer 206, que lo traslada al hospital Doctor Negrín #SeguridadNautica pic.twitter.com/Iu1ftsgF8Z
— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) September 13, 2022
Buque mercante ARGO a 12 millas al Norte de Las Palmas solicita evacuación urgente de un tripulante que está sufriendo un infarto. CCS Las Palmas moviliza Helimer 206, que lo traslada al hospital Doctor Negrín #SeguridadNautica pic.twitter.com/Iu1ftsgF8Z
— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) September 13, 2022
The news follows reports that a woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly starting five forest fires in Verin, Galicia, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.