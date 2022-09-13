HM the Queen’s coffin arrives in London and will be transported to Buckingham Palace

By Chris King • 13 September 2022 • 20:40

Image of Her Majesty the Queen. Credit: [email protected]_FamilyUK

Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin arrived at RAF Northolt from where it will be transferred by hearse to Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin arrived at the west London military airfield of RAF Northolt this evening, Tuesday, September 13, at around 6:55pm. An RAF Globemaster C-17 aircraft flew from Edinburgh, bringing the late monarch’s body home to England for the final time.

Members of the Guard of Honour were waiting on the tarmac, along with Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. The Queen’s coffin was removed from the plane by a bearer party who subsequently placed it in the state hearse.

From Northolt, the hearse will travel along the A-40 until it reaches Buckingham Palace. As it arrives at the Grand Entrance, the King’s Guard will form another guard of honour. The Queen’s coffin will be received by the King and Queen, the Princes and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with other Royal Family members.

The coffin will remain for one night at the Palace before being transferred to the Palace of Westminster. Her Majesty the Queen’s body will then lie in state until her state funeral in Westminster Abbey, next Monday, September 19. A burial ceremony will follow at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

___________________________________________________________

