By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 15:58

Investigation opened after 28-year-old nurse found dead in health centre in Spain. Image: Google Streetview

AN investigation has been opened after Lucía López García, a 28-year-old nurse, was found dead in the Yeste health centre, in the province of Albacete on Wednesday, September 7.

According to reports on Tuesday, September 13, authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of death of the young nurse from the town of Molinicos (Albacete), who was found dead at the health centre she worked at.

Lucía’s body was found in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just as patient’s arrived for blood tests.

When the first patients arrived at the surgery, no one came out to attend to them.

It was then that the body of Lucía López García was found.

Local media reported at the time that the young nurse, who was in charge of blood extractions, was on duty at the health centre all night.

No cause of death has been attributed.

Ms García was buried on Friday, September 9 and now the family of the nurse are looking for answers, as reported by espanadiario.es.

Speaking about the tragic incident, Molinicos Mayor Lola Serrano said that “the town is totally broken and speechless”.

“She was a young girl, 28 years old, and everyone knew her,” she said. “[What happened] was something very sad and painful” that will “take a long time to forget.”

Serrano also said that the town council has put itself at the disposal of the family “in everything they need and we can help them.”

