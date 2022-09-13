La Cala de Mijas fundraising event for the ACE Dog Shelter cancelled

By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 18:14
ACE event cancellation. Image: ACE Animal Charity
The Curry Night in Support of the ACE Dog Shelter was scheduled to take place at Snack Attack in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday, September 17, at 7:00.PM.
ACE wanted to thank everyone who supported the event by buying a ticket and have confirmed refunds are available from wherever you purchased your ticket.
ACE would also like to express their heartfelt apologies to all concerned but can confirm the event will be rescheduled at a later date.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
