Massive scoop for show bosses as TOP MP signs up for ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’

By Chris King • 13 September 2022 • 20:00

Image of the Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins team. Credit: Twitter @SAS_WDW

‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ bosses have pulled off a major scoop by getting former Health Secretary Matt Hancock to sign up for the next series.

In what is a massive scoop for the bosses of television’s toughest reality show by a long shot, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has signed up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. An exclusive reveal by The Sun today, Tuesday, September 12, means that we can expect to see the minister being put through his paces in the next series.

Channel 4 chiefs will make 43-year-old Hancock the first-ever serving MP to appear on the popular show. The Tory MP for West Sussex will face some gruelling challenges set for him and his fellow contestants. An elite team of former British special forces operatives will be joined by ex-Navy Seals in this no-holds-barred show.

“Matt impressed ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ producers when he spoke to them and has now agreed to take part. He is the biggest name to have signed up for the next series and it is a real coup for the show”, a source told The Sun.

They continued, “Matt knows there is a mixed perception of him in the public eye and he wants to go on the show to reveal a different side to himself. It is not unusual for MPs to take part in these kinds of shows and Matt thinks he could go far on SAS, despite it being the hardest of all the reality series on television”.

The former Health Secretary is known to be a keep fit fanatic, having often been spotted in the vicinity of Westminster jogging in the parks. He also competed in the London Marathon in 2021.

