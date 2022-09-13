By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 17:07

More than 400 cyclists to participate in the cycling ascent to Los Castillejos. Image: Nerja Town Hall

After taking a break due to the pandemic the popular cycling event VI ascent to Los Castillejos will take place on Sunday, September 18.



The Councilor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, reported that the event will take place on Sunday, September 18, at 10:00.AM. It will start from the “Enrique Lopez Cuenca” Athletics Stadium and a total of 43 kilometres will be covered.

The route will head to Park Verano Azul, making a tour of the village towards Punta Lara, turning at the roundabout and then taking the direction to Maro through the village. Next is the junction that leads to the Castillejos, where the free section of the beautiful mountain pass of Los Castillejos begins.

Daniel Rivas has launched an invitation to neighbours and visitors to participate and enjoy this great cycling event in the municipality, according to Nerja Town Hall.

The Mayor of Río de la Miel and Cantarrijan, Antonio Lopez, congratulated the Narixa Cycling Club and the Department of Sports for the work done to make it a success.

Antonio also thanked the Department of Agriculture for the cleaning and clearing work “so that the road presents an impeccable appearance and the event can be carried out normally and in the best conditions”.

He has also valued the celebration of the race pointing out that it provides value from the tourist, economic and social point of view so that the Río de la Miel becomes better known.

Finally, Francisco Jose Martín, on behalf of the Narixa Nerja Cycling Club, celebrated the resumption of the cycling event to Los Castillejos after the stoppage due to the pandemic.

Francisco highlighted that “this is a climb by the people and for the people since we are lucky enough to which takes place entirely in the municipality of Nerja, reaching one of the most beautiful enclaves such as the Río de la Miel.”

