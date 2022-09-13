Mysterious death of Ivan Pechorin, Vladimir Putin’s top energy executive

By Chris King • 13 September 2022 • 2:08

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Vladimir Putin’s top energy executive, Ivan Pechorin died when he fell from a boat and died, adding to a long list of mysterious deaths among elite businessmen in Russia.

As reported by Russian publication Komsomolskaya Pravda, on Monday, September 12, another strange death under mysterious circumstances of a high-ranking official has taken place. This time the deceased is Ivan Pechorin, who was reported dead this Tuesday by his company.

BREAKING: Another strange death under mysterious circumstances of a high-ranking official has taken place. #IvanPechorin was reported dead by his company on September 12. pic.twitter.com/koQ42ZJ2S1 — BNN Russia (@BNNRussia) September 12, 2022

Pechorin reportedly fell off a boat and drowned in the sea near close to Russky Island and Cape Ignatiev off the Pacific coast of Russia. A search for his body allegedly lasted longer than one day.

The 39-year-old managing director of the Aviation Industry for Russia’s Far East and Arctic Development Corporation was Vladimir Putin’s top man in the field. He had recently been in Vladivostok where he was a speaker at the Eastern Economic Forum hosted by the Russian leader, called ‘Everyone has their Own Route: The Logistics of a Changed World’.

An official statement from the corporation read: ‘Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends’. His death follows that of 43-year-old Igor Nosov, the corporation’s former CEO, last February, allegedly from a stroke.

Among other things, Pechorin was responsible for the development of projects in the Arctic. As an area rich in oil and gas, the Arctic is seen as an important part of Putin’s strategy to find a way around the economic sanctions that Moscow has been hit by. Another of his roles was in developing the air industry in eastern Russia, a sector which has of course been badly affected by the sanctions, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

