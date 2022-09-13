By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 11:10

Oleksandr Shapoval Ukrainian ballet soloist killed in action in Donetsk Credit: Twitter @dkaleniuk

Ukrainian ballet soloist, Oleksandr Shapoval, was reportedly killed by Russian forces while fighting in the Donetsk region.

Reports of the death of Ukrainian ballet soloist Oleksandr Shapoval after being killed in action in the Donetsk region, were widely shared on Twitter:

“#StandWithUkraine #OleksandrShapoval #RIP #Diplomacy #Peace 💙💛”

“⚡️Ukrainian National Opera ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval killed in combat.”

“Shapoval, ballet soloist and Honored Artist of Ukraine, was killed near Maiorske, Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 12, said Valentyna Samchenko, deputy editor-in-chief of the Ukraina Moloda media outlet.”

“#OleksandrShapoval, a ballet dancer with the Ukrainian National Opera, was killed in a shootout in the Donetsk region. He had enlisted in the army to defend his occupied country. May his soul rest in peace and his memory be eternal💐”

“#Ukrainian ballet soloist of the National Opera Oleksandr Shapoval was killed in action in #Donetsk region. The honoured artist of #Ukraine went to the front as a volunteer.”

“Oleksandr Shapovalov, the famous Ukrainian ballet dancer and choreographer, died today at the battlefield. He volunteered into Armed Forces of Ukraine after February 24 invasion & became a soldier. RIP, Ukrainian hero”

“May his memory be eternal. #OleksandrShapoval”

“HEROES OF UKRAINE”

“His name was #OleksandrShapoval, dancer, choreographer and master of the National Opera of #Ukraine. When he heard about the Russian invasion, he exchanged his costume for a grenade launcher. Today he died in battle, near #Mayorsk, #Donetsk region. “His dance became eternal…”.”

The news comes after reports that the Airborne Assault troops of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have confirmed the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, as reported on Monday, September 12.

