President of Azerbaijan announces achievement of all goals on border with Armenia Credit: President.az

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has announced that the nation has achieved its goals on the border with Armenia, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Speaking on achieving the goals on the border of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan shared a statement on his official website which read:

“The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has held an operational meeting with the participation of the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the provocations committed by Armenia on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.”

“Relevant reports were presented at the meeting. It was stated that the provocations perpetrated by the Armenian armed forces on the border of the two states were prevented, and all relevant duties and tasks were fulfilled.”

“It was noted that the responsibility for the current tension rests squarely with the political leadership of Armenia. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan controls the operational situation along the border.”

The news follows reports of the Azerbaijan military launching a large-scale attack on the neighbouring country of Armenia, with intense fighting reportedly ensuing.

The Ministry of Defence of Armenia reported that intense fighting was continuing along the border with Azerbaijan this morning.

It released a statement that read: “As of 4am, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense. The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity”.

