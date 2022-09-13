By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 16:12
President of Azerbaijan announces achievement of all goals on border with Armenia
Credit: President.az
Speaking on achieving the goals on the border of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan shared a statement on his official website which read:
“The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has held an operational meeting with the participation of the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the provocations committed by Armenia on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.”
“Relevant reports were presented at the meeting. It was stated that the provocations perpetrated by the Armenian armed forces on the border of the two states were prevented, and all relevant duties and tasks were fulfilled.”
“It was noted that the responsibility for the current tension rests squarely with the political leadership of Armenia. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan controls the operational situation along the border.”
The news follows reports of the Azerbaijan military launching a large-scale attack on the neighbouring country of Armenia, with intense fighting reportedly ensuing.
The Ministry of Defence of Armenia reported that intense fighting was continuing along the border with Azerbaijan this morning.
It released a statement that read: “As of 4am, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense. The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity”.
(1/3) Statement As of 4 am the situation on the #Armenia'n-#Azerbaijan'i border remains extremely tense.The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the #Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity. pic.twitter.com/Iwaf90E609
— MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 13, 2022
(1/3) Statement As of 4 am the situation on the #Armenia'n-#Azerbaijan'i border remains extremely tense.The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the #Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity. pic.twitter.com/Iwaf90E609
— MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 13, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.