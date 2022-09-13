By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 13:47

President of Belarus presents state awards ahead of National Unity Day Credit: president.gov.by

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus has presented several state awards ahead of National Unity Day, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko presented state awards to personalities of various professions, ahead of National Unity Day, which is celebrated on September, 17.

“We honour the Belarusians who by their talent and diligence have reached remarkable heights in manufacturing and creative activities, in serving their Motherland and their people,” said the Head of State.

“In the Year of Historical Remembrance I believe it is important to emphasise that 17 September has returned to our holiday calendar not only as a reminder of the value of freedom and independence but also as a tribute to the time that gave us, the Belarusians, the right to take our place on the world map,” said the President.

“We will remember it as we established ourselves as a nation, a people, a state, we won the Great Patriotic War, revived the country from the ashes and even outpaced some in the exploration of outer space, nuclear energy, biotechnology thanks to the people of labour.”

“People who have always put the interests of the state above personal interests. People like you,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

“You are all united by one fate – the fate of our Belarus, the glorious chronicle of which we carry on with us,” the President stressed.

In his speech the head of state said he wanted to pay attention to a very young citizen of Belarus who was present at the ceremony. “A person with a huge heart,” the President said.

It was eighth grader Bogdan Sheleg from the agricultural town of Mokrany, Malorit district.

The teenager saved two sisters in a fire and literally carried the girls out of the fire in his hands. The accident happened in February this year. The fire broke out in the house in the early hours of the morning while the parents were at work.

“This is the future. There should be such heroes in Belarus,” said Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of conferring state awards.

The head of state congratulated everyone on the forthcoming holiday – National Unity Day – and wished that the honored awards and titles become another step to new professional and creative victories in their lives.

The Order of the Fatherland Second Class has been conferred on Director General of the national unitary enterprise Production Association Belorusneft Alexander Lyakhov.

The Order of Fatherland Third Class was bestowed upon Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia (2018-2022) Vladimir Semashko and Chairman of the Supreme Court Valentin Sukalo.

The Order of Labor Glory has been conferred on two representatives of Minsk Tractor Works – electric and gas welder Svyatoslav Veterez, steel-making shop operator Andrei Sviridov, and director of Molodovo Agro, Ivanovo District, Stepan Khalko.

The Order of Service to the Fatherland 3rd Class has been conferred on Sergei Zhilinsky, head of the Border Service Institute.

Order of Honor was conferred on Sergei Ososov, Director General of Mostovdrev, Nikolai Dakuko, head of Borisov Workshop of Belvtorchermet, foreman of Vitebsk Vtorchermet Yuri Roslyakov.

The medal For the Saved Life was bestowed upon Bogdan Sheleg, a pupil of Mokran secondary school, Malorit district.

Representatives of various spheres were also awarded medals “For Labor Merit” and Francysk Skaryna, honorary titles in culture and art, education, construction and architecture, sports.

Margarita Aleksandrovich, vocalist, leading master of stage of the Merited Collective of the Belarusian State Academic Musical Theater, has become People’s Artist of Belarus.

The news comes after Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Investigative Bodies of Belarus on Investigative Committee Day, as reported on Monday, September 12.