Prince Harry reacts to military uniform ‘ban’ at Queen’s funeral events

In response to being ‘banned’ from wearing his military uniform at the Queen’s funeral and all events leading up to it, Prince Harry revealed he will wear a morning suit instead.

A spokesman for Prince Harry revealed today, Tuesday, September 13, that in light of his being ‘banned’ from wearing his military uniform at the Queen’s funeral, he will instead wear a morning suit. This also applies to all events leading up to his grandmother’s state funeral next Monday, September 19.

“Prince Harry will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remains on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”, read the statement from the Duke Of Sussex’s spokesman.

The statement was tweeted @scobie, by Omid Scobie, the British journalist who is widely regarded as a trusted source of information regarding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sussex spokesperson: “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 13, 2022

The hidden message in the statement of course referring to Harry’s tours of duty in Afghanistan – where he faced real action on the frontline – is clearly designed to make a point.

There are five ceremonial occasions planned, where only working royals will be permitted to wear their military dress. When Harry moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle, he was forced to give up his honorary military titles, and prevented from wearing his military uniform at any future ceremonial events.

It has already been agreed though that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will be allowed to wear his military uniform, as a ‘special mark of respect’, when he stands guard over the late monarch’s coffin later this week at the Queen’s lying in state Vigil of the Princes. Andrew will be in the company of the King, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex.

Prince Andrew served in the Falklands War and is a former Royal Navy officer. He was stripped of his military titles by the Queen back in January while his legal case with Virginia Guiffre was ongoing.

With Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography due to be published in the near future, one can not help but think this situation will only add fuel to the fire. If the Sussexes do maybe hold some sort of grudge against the institution then this latest blow to Harry’s role could simply be giving them more ammunition to be used down the line.

