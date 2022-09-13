By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 17:55

President Putin set to meet China's Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan to discuss 'special operation' in Ukraine. Image: plavi011/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin set to meet President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to “discuss the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide for international affairs, Yuriy Ushakov, said on Tuesday, September 13 that the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping will meet with Russia’s leader in Uzbekistan, on September 15-16 to discuss the Ukraine situation.

Yuriy Ushakov said that ‘Beijing has a balanced approach to the issue and understands the reasons behind the special operation.’

According to Russian state-run media outlet RIA, the leaders will also discuss the activities of the SCO and its increasing role in international affairs.

The news outlet said Putin and Xi Jinping will also discuss the strategic partnership between the countries, which is now at an unprecedentedly high level, the presidential aide stressed.

Ushakov said: “If we talk about the bilateral agenda, a conversation on trade and economic cooperation will be very important during this contact.

“In the current difficult situation, amid the action of illegitimate Western sanctions, this cooperation demonstrates stability, it continues to develop progressively and to gain momentum.”

The meeting between the two leaders will form part of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit.

In related news, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as the new Ambassador to China in a new decree, published on the official Russian legal information website, on Tuesday, September 13.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President’s decree appointing the new Ambassador to China, stated:

“[I hereby] appoint Igor Vladimirovich Morgulov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of China.”