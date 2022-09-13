By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 17:32

Rincon de la Victoria celebrates European Mobility Week from September 16 to 22. Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

With an extensive program of free activities, the aim is to promote sustainable and responsible mobility in the municipality



Throughout European Mobility Week Rincon de la Victoria will carry out free events, including a healthy route, workshops to learn to ride a bicycle, Car-Free Day, and a school bike ride.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), has invited all the residents to join the proposed activities “with the aim of continuing to raise awareness of how important the use of alternative mobility is.”

The Mayor added: “From this council, we work in this line throughout the year, but these activities are very attractive, especially for the little ones.”

The mayor also confirmed that all the participants in the activities will be entered into a raffle to win a bicycle valued at €400.

CLICK HERE for more information and a timetable of European Mobility Week events in the municipality.

