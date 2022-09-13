Russia accused of being responsible for massive cyberattack on Montenegro

By Chris King • 13 September 2022 • 0:39
Image of what a computer hacker could look like.
Credit: Fam Veld/Shutterstock.com
A massive cyber attack on the country of Montenegro last August 20, is being blamed on Russia. In what the government in Podgorica claims bore the hallmarks of a coordinated Russian hacker attack, Montenegro’s essential infrastructure was knocked out. This included banks, water, and electric power stations, and crippled government information platforms.
The internet is still turned off in the tiny Balkan country, with government computers unplugged, and all its websites offline. Cyber experts described the intensity of the attack as unprecedented in Montengro’s short history. As a NATO member, the nation has been prone to such attacks following the invasion of Ukraine.
Following the attacks, a team of FBI cyber experts was deployed to Podgorica. Rasko Konjevic, the country’s Defence Minister, revealed that they advised the government to stay offline for security reasons. Montenegro is expected to complain about Russia to the United Nations.
Speaking with the Associated Press, Konjevic told them: “We are faced with serious challenges related to the cyberattack for about 20 days, and therefore the entire state system, the system of state administration, and therefore the system of services to citizens are functioning at a rather restrictive level”, as reported by bolnews.com.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
