By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 14:24

SCAM ALERT for Malaga's La Cala de Mijas. Image: Tuan_Azizi/Shutterstock.com

A scam alert has been posted on Facebook with a warning for visitors and residents of La Cala de Mijas.



The post was put online on Tuesday, September 13, with a warning for tourists.

Whilst waiting for a bus at the bus stop near El Oceano a car pulled up next to a couple and the driver allegedly said that he was a replacement bus service and showed them a badge and asked the couple to get into the car.

It was reported the driver also asked the couple if they were going to Fuengirola.

A passerby on the bridge shouted down to the couple whilst they were talking with the driver, they couldn’t make out what the passerby was shouting but he made it clear that they shouldn’t get in the car.

The driver then reportedly sped off.

People were quick to respond to the post. Some say that it is a scam that has been going on for a long time.

Some report that once the driver has you in the car he charges you for the ride and won’t unlock the car until you have paid.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.