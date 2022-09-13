By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 18:32

Spain's water reserve is at 34.2 per cent of its capacity. Image: Spanish government

The reservoirs of Spain currently store 19,209 cubic hectometres (hm³) of water.



Spain’s reservoirs have decreased in the last week by 462 cubic hectometres (0.8 percent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs), according to the Spanish government on Tuesday September 13.

The reserve by area is as follows:

Eastern Cantabria at 69.9 per cent

Western Bay of Biscay at 57.5 per cent

Mino-Sil at 46.7 per cent

Galicia Costa at 54.8 per cent

Internal basins of the Basque Country at 71.4 per cent

Duero at 35,8 per cent

Tagus at 36,7 per cent

Guadiana at 23,9 per cent

Tinto, Odiel and Piedras at 65.9 per cent

Guadalete-Barbate to 24 per cent

Guadalquivir at 21 per cent

Andalusian Mediterranean basin 40.5 per cent

Segura at 35.2 per cent

Jucar at 53.8 per cent

Ebro at 39.5 per cent

Basins of Cataluña at 38.3 per cent

Rainfall has affected the Atlantic slope and has been very scarce on the Mediterranean slope. The maximum was in Santiago de Compostela with 58.0 mm (58.0 l/m²).

