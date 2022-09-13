By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 18:32
Spain's water reserve is at 34.2 per cent of its capacity. Image: Spanish government
Spain’s reservoirs have decreased in the last week by 462 cubic hectometres (0.8 percent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs), according to the Spanish government on Tuesday September 13.
The reserve by area is as follows:
Rainfall has affected the Atlantic slope and has been very scarce on the Mediterranean slope. The maximum was in Santiago de Compostela with 58.0 mm (58.0 l/m²).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.