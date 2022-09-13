HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Spain’s water reserve is at 34.2 per cent of its capacity

By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 18:32

Spain's water reserve is at 34.2 per cent of its capacity. Image: Spanish government

The reservoirs of Spain currently store 19,209 cubic hectometres (hm³) of water.

Spain’s reservoirs have decreased in the last week by 462 cubic hectometres (0.8 percent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs), according to the Spanish government on Tuesday September 13.

The reserve by area is as follows:

  • Eastern Cantabria at 69.9 per cent
  • Western Bay of Biscay at 57.5 per cent
  • Mino-Sil at 46.7 per cent
  • Galicia Costa at 54.8 per cent
  • Internal basins of the Basque Country at 71.4 per cent
  • Duero at 35,8 per cent
  • Tagus at 36,7 per cent
  • Guadiana at 23,9 per cent
  • Tinto, Odiel and Piedras at 65.9 per cent
  • Guadalete-Barbate to 24 per cent
  • Guadalquivir at 21 per cent
  • Andalusian Mediterranean basin 40.5 per cent
  • Segura at 35.2 per cent
  • Jucar at 53.8 per cent
  • Ebro at 39.5 per cent
  • Basins of Cataluña at 38.3 per cent

Rainfall has affected the Atlantic slope and has been very scarce on the Mediterranean slope. The maximum was in Santiago de Compostela with 58.0 mm (58.0 l/m²).

