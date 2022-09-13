By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 15:28

Spanish trade union outraged at death of worker 36 following electrocution in Balearic Islands Credit: Irine and Andrew/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s General Union of Workers (UGT) is outraged following the death of a 36-year-old worker who was electrocuted in the Balearic Islands, as reported on Tuesday September 13.

The trade union announced the death of a worker caused by electrocution in Spain’s Balearic Islands in a statement that read:

“UGT Illes Balears has mourned the death this Tuesday of a 36-year-old worker who was electrocuted this morning on a building site in Bendinat in Calvià.”

“With the death of this young man in an accident at work, there are now six people who have died so far this year in the Balearic Islands while working or on their way to work.”

“UGT has insisted on the need for strict compliance with the Law on Prevention of Occupational Risks by companies, and has called for the investigation by the Labour Inspectorate to clarify whether there were any shortcomings in the safety measures at the site.”

“He recalled that prevention must be demanded in the centres and in the workplaces as a right of all workers, and regretted that health and safety at work continues to be kept in the background.”

“In view of the high number of people who die in accidents at work in Spain, UGT considers it necessary to prioritise health and safety at work on the state political agenda with a shock plan based on dialogue, with economic resources and sanctions.”

“Likewise, the union reiterates its request to open as soon as possible a social dialogue table on occupational accidents in order to agree on urgent measures to reduce the accident rate at work.”

The news follows reports of a 50-year-old man that died on a building site in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain, causing outrage among Spanish trade unions, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.