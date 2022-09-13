By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 15:10

Sweden donates over 500,000 Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccines to Ukraine Credit: FreshStock/Shutterstock.com

Sweden will reportedly be donating over 500,000 Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccines to Ukraine as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Sweden’s Foreign ministry announced the donation of Covid vaccines to Ukraine stating:

:The Swedish Government has today decided to donate more than 500 000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine.”

“Sweden’s donation is in response to a request from Ukraine last week for half a million doses. Ukraine will thus be one of the first countries in the world outside the EU to receive the new, updated vaccine.”

“Increased access to vaccines around the world saves lives, reduces the risk of mutations and is needed to end the pandemic.”

“Sweden is one of the countries in the world, in terms of population, that has contributed most to global vaccine availability.”

The news comes after the World Health Organization said it expects that the autumn wave of cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine will reach its peak in October.

“Now we are observing an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine.”

“We predict that the peak of transmission may come before the beginning of October, and hospitals may approach the threshold of their capacity,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized.

⚡️ The World Health Organization expects that the autumn wave of cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine will reach its peak in October. — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 12, 2022

