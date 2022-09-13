BREAKING: Teacher stabbed at one of the largest schools in Caen, France

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 14:28

A TEACHER at one of the largest schools in France’s Caen has been stabbed on Tuesday, September 13.

The teacher was stabbed at Caen’s Malherbe High School at around 11 am.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that a teacher had been attacked by a student with a knife.

Earlier reports coming out of France suggest that the attacker was one of the teacher’s students.

According to Caen’s public prosecutor, Amélie Cladière, the victim’s life is not in danger.

The teacher was transported to the university hospital in Caen after receiving some medical attention at the scene.

Police have arrested a suspect, as reported by france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr.

The school’s headmaster, Jean-Christophe Bidet, sent parents and students an email giving them an update on the situation, according to the news outlet.

“A student in the second year of secondary school (2nde 1) used a knife against one of his teachers today at the 11 am break,” the email read.

“The alarm was raised immediately and the young man was arrested by the police. The emergency services intervened immediately and took care of the teacher: his life is not in danger.

“The entire educational community condemns this absolutely unspeakable act and offers its full support to the teacher and to all those who witnessed this attack. A listening and psychological support unit has been set up for all students and staff.”

The news of the school knife attack in Caen, France comes after a man reportedly stabbed to death a woman and another person in Marseille.

On Wednesday, September 7, a hostage situation ended in the death of two people.

Police were called to the incident on the rue des Phocéens, Marseille, after a man was spotted with a bloodstained knife – in what was described locally as a hostage situation.

French police and emergency services found a young girl slightly injured, two other children unharmed, a woman dead and another seriously injured, who later died of her injuries.

The man was suspected of having killed his mother and injured his wife and daughter, according to the French media outlet, BFMTV.

