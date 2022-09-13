The Kremlin says its not discussing mass mobilisation after losses in Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 September 2022 • 15:57

The Kremlin says it is not discussing a mass mobilisation of troops, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the agency on Tuesday, September 13 as saying: “Not at this point. No, we are not discussing that.”

Russia’s denial comes as the Kremlin continues to push misinformation about its fortunes in Ukraine, saying that it had withdrawn forces to concentrate on activities elsewhere. In effect a rejection of claims made by Ukraine and which have been confirmed by foreign commentators.

A number of sources had expected Russia to begin a large-scale mobilisation to shore up its defences after being completely outnumbered and overpowered in the Donbas.

Peskov, maintaining Putin’s narrative on the war, declined to answer additional questions about the Ukrainian advances that resulted in large parts of northeastern Ukraine being liberated.

The 127th #Ukrainian Territorial Defense Brigade removed the flags of Russia and returned the #Ukraine's flags to the recently liberated settlements of Lyptsi, Glyboke, and Strilechchia in northeastern #Kharkiv province. pic.twitter.com/TjNpDraLhZ — Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) September 13, 2022

He was quoted as saying: “This [question] is for the Defence Ministry. I simply do not have accurate information.”

Both the leader of Chechen forces and members of the state’s Duma Security Committee have spoken out in favour of a general mobilisation, with some openly calling for Ukraine to be wiped off the earth.

The URA.ru news agency quoted Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the ruling party, saying: “Without full mobilization, [without] switching to the war mode, including the economy, we will not achieve the desired results.

“I am talking about the fact that today’s society should be consolidated as much as possible and aim for victory.”

Putin is quoted by sources as saying the forces are there to liberate Russians in the southeast, seemingly being the reason for his unwillingness to commit further forces to the fight.

Whether that is a ruse or whether Russia genuinely has overstretched itself, remains to be seen but for now the news the Kremlin says it is not discussing mass mobilisation will be widely welcomed.

