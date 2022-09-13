The Queen is back home in Buckingham Palace where her coffin will remain overnight

By Chris King • 13 September 2022 • 22:00

Image of the state hearse arriving at Buckingham Palace. Credit: [email protected]

Her Majesty the Queen is back in Buckingham Palace for the final time where her coffin will remain overnight.

After travelling down the A-40 from RAF Northolt, Her Majesty the Queen is finally back home in Buckingham Palace this evening, Tuesday, September 13. Her coffin was transported in the state hearse after arriving in west London from Edinburgh earlier today at 6:55pm.

The late monarch’s body was received at the Palace by her son, King Charles III, along with his wife, the Queen Consort. All the members of the Royal family were present, including Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales were also waiting for the hearse, along with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Now that the Queen’s coffin is back in England, the Royal Standard of Scotland has been discreetly switched in transit, and it is now draped with the Royal Standard. The King’s Guard formed a guard of honour at the Grand Entrance as the state hearse arrived.

Her majesty’s body will lie in overnight the Bow Room of Buckingham Palace. It will then be transported tomorrow, Wednesday, September 14, to the Palace of Westminster. The late monarch’s coffin will lie in state until the day of her funeral on Monday, September 19. A burial ceremony will follow at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster. pic.twitter.com/91rnoOwJUB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

Earlier this evening, an RAF Globemaster C-17 aircraft had brought the coffin back to England, accompanied by the Princess Royal and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, along with the Lord Chamberlain.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting." – The Princess Royal — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

As they disembarked at RAF Northolt they were welcomed by members of the Guard of Honour, along with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Her Majesty’s coffin was slowly carried down a ramp and into the waiting state hearse while the Guard of Honour presented arms.

The King’s Colour for The Royal Air Force was then lowered in a salute by the Guard of Honour, who remained in place until the state hearse had departed the airfield bound for London.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.