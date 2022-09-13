By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 16:36

Torre del Mar presents "Urban Race" a unique event in Axarquia. Image; Torre del Mar Town Hall

The event will take place on Sunday, September 18, with the start and finish line at the Paseo de Larios in Torre del Mar.



The Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesus Perez Atencia, confirmed that: “It is a sporting event that is already a reference in our municipality.”

“It is the only regional sporting event with a stretch of ten kilometres. That is why this weekend Torre del Mar will once again be a point of reference in sport,” Jesus added.

The Councillor for Sports, Hipolito Gomez, pointed out that: “This is an event taking place in our town which is another tourist attraction for Torre del Mar.”

“Due to its climate and characteristics, Torre del Mar is an ideal place to host events of this type and a real paradise for sport.”

The Councillor confirmed: “In terms of tourism we continue to give content to this month of September, breaking the seasonality with events that place us as an attractive destination in terms of culture, leisure or in this case sport.”

All race participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal; there will also be medals and trophies for the winners.

As always, there will be a final refreshment point for all the participants and also an intermediate refreshment point, which will be located at the roundabout of Puerto de La Caleta.

