Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister SLAMS Germany over lack of promised weapons. Image: WildSnap/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has slammed Germany over the country’s lack of promised weapons delivered to Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, September 13, Dmytro Kuleba said about the lack of weapons delivery: “Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide.

“Not a single rational argument on why these weapons can not be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?”

Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons can not be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not? — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 13, 2022

People reacted to the statement from Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

One person wrote: “The German government is wasting the opportunity to help #Ukraine. They have no compelling reason to drag their feet- weapons should be delivered now.”

The German government is wasting the opportunity to help #Ukraine. They have no compelling reason to drag their feet- weapons should be delivered now https://t.co/pynaViMylC — Jonasz Rewiński (@JRewinski) September 13, 2022

Another person said: “Their own shadow….”

Their own shadow…. — Greg sierocinski (@Gregsiero) September 13, 2022

“They are afraid of Ukraine winning,” another person wrote.

They are afraid of Ukraine winning — Mat 🇺🇦 (@whatsinitforme) September 13, 2022

While another person wrote: “They’re afraid of the actual battle ahead….!”

They're afraid of the actual battle ahead….! https://t.co/t1q3SZNhbS — Joshua (@joshuay30) September 13, 2022

On June 21, in an information policy U-turn, Germany’s federal government published a list of the weapons that it has and intends to deliver to Ukraine.

The news that Germany has failed to supply Leopards and Marders comes after it was revealed that Ukraine’s Armed Forces had managed to force one of Russia’s most prestigious armies out of Kharkiv, as counter-offensives from Ukraine continue to be successful.

According to British intelligence on Tuesday, September 13, the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army was pushed out from Kharkiv.

“Elements of the Russian forces withdrawn from Kharkiv Oblast over the last week were from the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), which are subordinate to the Western Military District (WEMD),” the British MoD said.

The British MoD added: “1 GTA suffered heavy casualties in the initial phase of the invasion and had not been fully reconstituted prior to the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kharkiv.

“1 GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defence of Moscow, and intended to lead counter-attacks in the case of a war with NATO.

“With 1 GTA and other WEMD formations severely degraded, Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened. It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability.”

