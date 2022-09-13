By Chris King • 13 September 2022 • 3:06

Armenian PM calls Putin and Macron after Azerbaijan launches an attack

The Azerbaijan army has launched a large-scale attack on the neighbouring country of Armenia.

Tuesday, September 13 at 02:45am

Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Prime Minister reportedly made a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin to inform him that his country was under attack from the Azerbaijan military, and to report on the current situation at the border.

He also had a conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and it is expected that Armenia will make an appeal to the United Nations Security Council.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reiterated its previous statement that it was not to blame for the conflict. It suggested that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan had been preparing for this provocation in recent days. Mr Pashinyan said his side had incurred casualties but could not yet verify the exact figure.

It has been reported that Azerbaijan used Bayraktar drones to attack Armenian military bases. Sputnik Armenia also reported a drone strike on the town of Martuni in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia, in the early hours of this Tuesday.

Hakob Avetyan, the former Head of the Armenian Geghamasar community, claimed that the Armenian military base in Sotk was completely destroyed after heavy shelling from Azerbaijani artillery.

The military base of the Armed Forces of Armenia was completely destroyed in Sotk after heavy artillery shelling by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. -Former Head of the Armenian Geghamasar community Hakob Avetyan. — CaucasusWarReport (@Caucasuswar) September 13, 2022

The Azerbaijani Air Force just bombed the town of Martuni in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The Town of Martuni is home to 11,400 people while the Martuni District is home to 89,200 people. The town is located 20 miles away from the nearest section of the border with Azerbaijan. https://t.co/lTfP1EApu5 pic.twitter.com/G5MMHFG2FO — Քրիստափոր (@ChrisKhach) September 13, 2022

(2/2) As in all those cases, in the case of the latest large-scale provocation, it was also initiated by the #Azerbaijan'i #ArmedForces.

The Armenian side has casualties. The data is being verified.https://t.co/llvIj7jRtq — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 12, 2022

Monday, September 12 at 11:41pm

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reported this evening, Monday, September 12, that at around 00:05 local time, regions of the country came under heavy artillery attack from military forces of the neighbouring country of Azerbaijan. It said that Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk have all been hit, with drones also reported to have been used.

On September 13, at 00:05, units of the #Azerbaijani Armed Forces began to fire intensively at the #Armenia'n positions from artillery and large-caliber firearms in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also use #UAVs. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 12, 2022

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿Fotages from the border with Azerbaijan Armenia. – A red alert has been issued at Russian bases in Armenia. pic.twitter.com/LArggovie9 — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

Armenia is a close ally of Russia. It is believed that all the political parties in Armenia were summoned to the parliament in an extraordinary manner. Russian bases located in Armenia have been placed on red alert. According to an Armenian source, Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces are involved in a joint military operation.

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿Armenian sources;

Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces are conducting a joint operation on our territory. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

Two Armenian S-300s are said to have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani army. According to initial reports, a military unit in the village of Areni was attacked. A medical unit in the town of Jermuk was also hit. Both locations are in the Vayots Dzor Province.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence accused Azerbaijan of spreading disinformation. Azerbaijan had accused Armenia on the evening of Saturday, September 10, of opening fire on positions located in En, on the border separating the two nations. Armenia insists this was not the case.

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿It is reported that the Azerbaijani army destroyed two Armenian S-300s. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will do our best to keep you updated as more news becomes available, thank you.

