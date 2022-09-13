By Chris King • 13 September 2022 • 18:26

MEPs call for strong international response to Azerbaijan's attacks on Armenia

During a meeting of the European Parliament, several MEPs called for a strong international response to Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenia.

Tuesday, September 13 at 6:25pm

Marina Kaljurand, the former Foreign Minister of Estonia, speaking today, Tuesday, September 13, at a meeting of the European Parliament, called for a strong international response to last night’s attack on Armenian by Azerbaijan. “I strongly condemn last night’s large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan against multiple targets in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. I call on the international community, in particular the EU, to meet this unacceptable use of force with an unequivocal response”.

I strongly condem last night's large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan against multiple targets in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. I call on the international community, in particular the EU 🇪🇺, to meet this unacceptable use of force with an unequivocal response. pic.twitter.com/tCStuMTZIC — Marina Kaljurand MEP (@MarinaKaljurand) September 13, 2022 Another MEP, François-Xavier Bellamy, revealed that at least 49 Armenian military personnel died in the attacks, along with three civilians. He had strong words for last night’s action by Azerbaijan. “Let’s stop treating this criminal state as a legitimate partner and funding its threats by buying gas from it! Let us take swift action to prepare sanctions that are effective. Immediately demand a meeting of the United Nations Security Council”, said Bellamy. He continued: “We owe it to the security of our continent, which will be directly endangered by this new conflict, but above all – above all – we owe it to the Armenian people, with whom we wholeheartedly live these hours of mourning and anguish”. « Arrêtons de traiter cet État criminel comme un partenaire légitime et de financer ses menaces en lui achetant du gaz ! Prenons rapidement des mesures pour préparer des sanctions qui soient efficaces. Exigeons immédiatement une réunion du Conseil de sécurité des Nations Unies. » — Fx Bellamy (@fxbellamy) September 13, 2022 « Nous le devons à la sécurité de notre continent, qui sera directement mis en danger par ce nouveau conflit, mais nous le devons surtout – surtout – au peuple arménien, avec lequel nous vivons de tout cœur ces heures de deuil et d'angoisse. » — Fx Bellamy (@fxbellamy) September 13, 2022 Statement condemning Azerbaijan attacks by MEP @fxbellamy was received by a long and strong applause at @Europarl_EN #EPlenary today. pic.twitter.com/oRqgfA9S6G — Marina Kaljurand MEP (@MarinaKaljurand) September 13, 2022 Mr Bellamy’s speech received a long and rapturous round of applause from those assembled.

Tuesday, September 13 at 04:15am

The Ministry of Defence of Armenia has reported that intense fighting is continuing along the border with Azerbaijan this morning. It released a statement that read: “As of 4am, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense. The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity”.

(1/3) Statement

As of 4 am the situation on the #Armenia'n-#Azerbaijan'i border remains extremely tense.

The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the #Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity. pic.twitter.com/Iwaf90E609 — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 13, 2022

It continued: “The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, UAVs & large calibre firearms. Both military and civilian infrastructures are being targeted. In some directions, Aze units have attempted to advance & positional battles continue. The Armenian AF fully fulfill the combat tasks set. Data on the losses of the Armenian side are being verified”.

Tuesday, September 13 at 02:45am

Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Prime Minister reportedly made a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin to inform him that his country was under attack from the Azerbaijan military, and to report on the current situation at the border.

He also had a conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and it is expected that Armenia will make an appeal to the United Nations Security Council.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reiterated its previous statement that it was not to blame for the conflict. It suggested that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan had been preparing for this provocation in recent days. Mr Pashinyan said his side had incurred casualties but could not yet verify the exact figure.

It has been reported that Azerbaijan used Bayraktar drones to attack Armenian military bases. Sputnik Armenia also reported a drone strike on the town of Martuni in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia, in the early hours of this Tuesday.

Hakob Avetyan, the former Head of the Armenian Geghamasar community, claimed that the Armenian military base in Sotk was completely destroyed after heavy shelling from Azerbaijani artillery.

The military base of the Armed Forces of Armenia was completely destroyed in Sotk after heavy artillery shelling by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. -Former Head of the Armenian Geghamasar community Hakob Avetyan. — CaucasusWarReport (@Caucasuswar) September 13, 2022

The Azerbaijani Air Force just bombed the town of Martuni in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The Town of Martuni is home to 11,400 people while the Martuni District is home to 89,200 people. The town is located 20 miles away from the nearest section of the border with Azerbaijan. https://t.co/lTfP1EApu5 pic.twitter.com/G5MMHFG2FO — Քրիստափոր (@ChrisKhach) September 13, 2022

(2/2) As in all those cases, in the case of the latest large-scale provocation, it was also initiated by the #Azerbaijan'i #ArmedForces.

The Armenian side has casualties. The data is being verified.https://t.co/llvIj7jRtq — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 12, 2022

Monday, September 12 at 11:41pm

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reported this evening, Monday, September 12, that at around 00:05 local time, regions of the country came under heavy artillery attack from military forces of the neighbouring country of Azerbaijan. It said that Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk have all been hit, with drones also reported to have been used.

On September 13, at 00:05, units of the #Azerbaijani Armed Forces began to fire intensively at the #Armenia'n positions from artillery and large-caliber firearms in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also use #UAVs. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 12, 2022

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿Fotages from the border with Azerbaijan Armenia. – A red alert has been issued at Russian bases in Armenia. pic.twitter.com/LArggovie9 — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

Armenia is a close ally of Russia. It is believed that all the political parties in Armenia were summoned to the parliament in an extraordinary manner. Russian bases located in Armenia have been placed on red alert. According to an Armenian source, Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces are involved in a joint military operation.

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿Armenian sources;

Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces are conducting a joint operation on our territory. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

Two Armenian S-300s are said to have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani army. According to initial reports, a military unit in the village of Areni was attacked. A medical unit in the town of Jermuk was also hit. Both locations are in the Vayots Dzor Province.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence accused Azerbaijan of spreading disinformation. Azerbaijan had accused Armenia on the evening of Saturday, September 10, of opening fire on positions located in En, on the border separating the two nations. Armenia insists this was not the case.

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿It is reported that the Azerbaijani army destroyed two Armenian S-300s. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will do our best to keep you updated as more news becomes available, thank you.

