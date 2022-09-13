By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 10:19

US Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan departs Yokosuka to resume patrol. Image: US 7th Fleet Navy/Official

THE US Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and its strike group departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Monday, September 12 to continue promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The USS Ronald Reagan’s departure marks the end of a scheduled-maintenance availability period, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

“We’re excited to be back at sea, and are grateful for the excellent support from our maintenance teams ashore,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer.

“Not only was our completion of scheduled maintenance and in port training beneficial in ensuring the combat readiness of ‘Warship 76,’ but this brief period allowed our crew an opportunity to recharge and reconnect with our families and friends.”

While departing, hundreds of Reagan Sailors manned the rails in their service dress white uniforms as the ship made its way to sea for the second time this year.

During this routine deployment, Ronald Reagan, its strike group ships, the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 staffs, will continue working with allies and partners, promote adherence to a rules-based international order, as well as maintain presence and flexibility.

Prior to Reagan’s return to Yokosuka, the ship conducted operations in the Philippine Sea.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group includes the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), as well as Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Barry (DDG 52) and USS Benfold (DDG 65), assigned to DESRON 15.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The news of the USS Ronald Reagan’s departure was released by the US Navy’s 7th, who recently had two cruisers conducting Taiwan Strait training.

On Sunday, August 28, two US Navy cruisers, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit.

Following the news, the Armed Forces of China said at the time that they were on “high alert”.