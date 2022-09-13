By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 18:41

WATCH: Huge forest fire in the town of Mazueco in Spain's Burgos Credit: Twitter @naturalezacyl

A huge forest fire has been declared in the town of Mazueco, Burgos, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Photos and footage of the huge forest fire in the town of Mazueco, Burgos, Spain, was shared on Twitter:

Active #IFVilloruebo, in an area of scrubland and pine forest in the town of #Mazueco (#Burgos).

Means of #INFOCAL acting:

🔸1 technician

🔸2 #AAMM

🔸2 ground crews

🔸2 fire engines 🚒

🔸1 bulldozer

🔸3 🚁 with their ELIFs (helicopter crews made up of a technician or foreman and 4 to 7 specialist workers.)

🔸2 ground cargo planes

🔸@briflubia (helicopter crews contracted by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO)).

🔴 Activo #IFVilloruebo, en una zona de matorral y pinar de la localidad de #Mazueco (#Burgos) Medios de #INFOCAL actuando:

🔸1 técnico

🔸2 #AAMM

🔸2 cuadrillas terrestres

🔸2 autobombas 🚒

🔸1 bulldozer

🔸3 🚁 con sus ELIF

🔸2 aviones de carga en tierra

🔸@briflubia pic.twitter.com/5uKC1i6cJu — Naturaleza Castilla y León (@naturalezacyl) September 13, 2022

“18:00🎥#IFVilloruebo #Burgos”

“This is what the forest fire in Mazueco de Lara looks like on the arrival of @briflubiato join the extinguishing work.”

“We are #BRIF from @mitecogob”

18:00🎥#IFVilloruebo #Burgos Este es el aspecto que presenta el incendio forestal de Mazueco de Lara a la llegada de @briflubia para sumarse a labores de extinción. Somos #BRIF de @mitecogob pic.twitter.com/sRfvtMns2q — ATBRIF (@AT_Brif) September 13, 2022

“From the CPM of Soria, camera operators report that there is a fire in the area of Villaruebo (Burgos) more than 50 km from the camera of San Leonardo de Yagüe #IFMazuecoDeLara #Burgos”

Desde el CPM de Soria, los operadores de cámaras informan de que hay un incendio en la zona de Villaruebo (Burgos) a mas de 50 km de la cámara de San Leonardo de Yagüe #IFMazuecoDeLara #Burgos pic.twitter.com/zJpYsnpFJf — cámaras incendios22 (@o_c_incendios22) September 13, 2022

“Fire in Palazuelos de la Sierra, Burgos. The wind does not help. In the cabins the smoke invades us and the concern is growing.”

Incendio en Palazuelos de la Sierra, Burgos. El viento no ayuda. En cabañas el humo nos invade y la preocupación es creciente. pic.twitter.com/8VVmawFYSN — Carmelo A.Barga (@MeloABarga) September 13, 2022

The news of the forest fire in Mazueco, Burgos, Spain follows another huge forest fire in Spain’s Avila in Castilla y Leon according to reports on Saturday, August 27.

