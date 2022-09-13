HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
WATCH: Huge forest fire in the town of Mazueco in Spain’s Burgos

By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 18:41

WATCH: Huge forest fire in the town of Mazueco in Spain's Burgos Credit: Twitter @naturalezacyl

A huge forest fire has been declared in the town of Mazueco, Burgos, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Photos and footage of the huge forest fire in the town of Mazueco, Burgos, Spain, was shared on Twitter:

Active #IFVilloruebo, in an area of scrubland and pine forest in the town of #Mazueco (#Burgos).

Means of #INFOCAL acting:
🔸1 technician
🔸2 #AAMM
🔸2 ground crews
🔸2 fire engines 🚒
🔸1 bulldozer
🔸3 🚁 with their ELIFs (helicopter crews made up of a technician or foreman and 4 to 7 specialist workers.)
🔸2 ground cargo planes
🔸@briflubia (helicopter crews contracted by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO)).

“18:00🎥#IFVilloruebo #Burgos”

“This is what the forest fire in Mazueco de Lara looks like on the arrival of  @briflubiato join the extinguishing work.”

“We are #BRIF from @mitecogob”

“From the CPM of Soria, camera operators report that there is a fire in the area of Villaruebo (Burgos) more than 50 km from the camera of San Leonardo de Yagüe #IFMazuecoDeLara #Burgos”

“Fire in Palazuelos de la Sierra, Burgos. The wind does not help. In the cabins the smoke invades us and the concern is growing.”

The news of the forest fire in Mazueco, Burgos, Spain follows another huge forest fire in Spain’s Avila in Castilla y Leon according to reports on Saturday, August 27.

