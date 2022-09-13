WATCH: Shocking footage of Russian military truck ramming car after conflict on Belgorod road

By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 12:44

A video of a Russian military truck ramming a passenger car due to a conflict on the road began to circulate on Belgorod’s publicity sites, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

According to Russian news agency Baza, who originally published the video, the owner of the car was a volunteer named Alexander. He was recently returning from the village of Urazovo, where he was just dropping off groceries.

What exactly caused the conflict, the man does not know, but suggests that he overtook two military trucks on the road and then got in front of them in a small traffic jam.

The Ural military truck was travelling behind Alexander. According to the man, the truck began to “squeeze” his car and at some point the owner of the car could not stand it and came out to deal with it.

But a constructive dialogue did not work. According to Alexander’s version, they tried to put him down and when he started filming the conflict on his phone, the soldiers threatened to run him over, and eventually the truck really hit the car, damaging the boot and the taillight.

The man called the traffic police, but the inspectors did not arrive until an hour and a half later, when the military had already left. What unit they were from and where they were going, Alexander did not know.

Now the Military Automobile Inspection Service is reportedly investigating the conflict.

The news follows reports that Russian teachers who where sent to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine by Moscow will reportedly be facing up to 15 years in prison, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

