By Joshua Manning • 13 September 2022 • 18:16

WATCH: Ukraine releases footage of liberated Lyptsi, Hlyboke and Strilecha near Russia's border Credit: Twitter @visegrad24

Ukraine Forces have released footage of the liberated territories of Lyptsi, Hlyboke and Strilecha in close proximity to Russia’s border, north of Kharkiv, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Footage of Ukraine liberating the territories of Lyptsi, Hlyboke and Strilecha on Russia’s border was shared on Twitter:

“Lyptsi, Hlyboke and Strilecha near the border with Russia, north of Kharkiv, have all been liberated by the Ukrainian Army.”

“A great map from @ukraine_map clearly shows which areas have just been liberated.”

A great map from @ukraine_map clearly shows which areas have just been liberated. pic.twitter.com/waqMcTZj69 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 13, 2022

Airborne Assault troops of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, as reported on Monday, September 12.

Video footage of Ukraine Airborne Assault troops confirming the liberation of Bohorodychne in Donetsk was shared on Twitter:

“The command of the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne near Svyatohirsk, Donetsk region.”

⚡️The command of the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne near Svyatohirsk, Donetsk region. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/dSMwDYO1mL — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 12, 2022

The news follows reports that Ukraine has recaptured practically the whole of the Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive against Russia’s forces, according to the US Institute for the study of war (ISW), as reported on Monday, September 12.

“Ukraine has inflicted a major operational defeat on Russia, recapturing almost all of Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive. Ukraine has turned the tide in its favour, but the current counter-offensive will not end the war.”

“The Ukrainian recapture of Izyum ended the prospect that #Russia could accomplish its stated objectives in Donetsk Oblast,” stated the ISW.

